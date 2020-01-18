.

Guns N' Roses Star Hopeful For New Music This Year

William Lee | 01-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus has shared his hope that the band will release new music this year and he also revealed the classic song that he would love to add to the band's live setlist.

Fortus sat down with Forbesand was asked the possibility of new material and the band possibly playing some new songs in their upcoming live performances.

He responded, : "We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year."

Fortus also pointed to the "Use Your Illusion I" track "Perfect Crime" as a classic song that he would love to add to their setlist. He said, "Over my tenure in the band, which is now stretching to 18 years, there have been a bunch of songs we've rehearsed that we haven't done live.

"One I wish that we would, I really love the song, is Perfect Crime. I've played that with this band for years and we've just never played it live for whatever reason.

"This last tour we did Locomotive a few times and that was really cool. I love that song. And it was fun to finally do that."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses' Slash Teams With Gibson For New Collection

Guns N' Roses' McKagan On Appetite Highlight

Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him 2019 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

More Guns N' Roses News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight- Guns N' Roses Star Hopeful For New Music This Year- Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure- more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight

Guns N' Roses Stars Hopeful For New Music This Year

Twin Atlantic Release 'Barcelona' Video

Bury Tomorrow Release 'Cannibal' Video

Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Unreleased David Bowie Tin Machine Track Revealed

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.