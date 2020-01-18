Guns N' Roses Star Hopeful For New Music This Year

Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus has shared his hope that the band will release new music this year and he also revealed the classic song that he would love to add to the band's live setlist.

Fortus sat down with Forbesand was asked the possibility of new material and the band possibly playing some new songs in their upcoming live performances.

He responded, : "We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It's just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year."

Fortus also pointed to the "Use Your Illusion I" track "Perfect Crime" as a classic song that he would love to add to their setlist. He said, "Over my tenure in the band, which is now stretching to 18 years, there have been a bunch of songs we've rehearsed that we haven't done live.

"One I wish that we would, I really love the song, is Perfect Crime. I've played that with this band for years and we've just never played it live for whatever reason.

"This last tour we did Locomotive a few times and that was really cool. I love that song. And it was fun to finally do that."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses' Slash Teams With Gibson For New Collection

Guns N' Roses' McKagan On Appetite Highlight

Guns N' Roses Reunion Third Largest Tour Of All Time 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses 2019 In Review

Guns N' Roses Perform Song For First Time In Three Decades 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him 2019 In Review

Steven Adler Grateful For Guns N' Roses Reunion

More Guns N' Roses News



