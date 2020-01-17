.

Poison Frontman Bret Michaels To Have Cancer Procedure

William Lee | 01-17-2020

Poison frontman Bret Michaels shared the news with fans that he will be undergoing a procedure to remove skin cancer that was recently discovered.

The singer is gearing up for a massive stadium tour this summer where Poison will be supporting Def Leppard and the reunited Motley Crue across North America.

Bret took to his website to break the news about the skin cancer discovery. He wrote, "After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder.

"A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy. I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes.

"It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up.

"As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020! - Bret Michaels


