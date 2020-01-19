Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John Duet Emotional For Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne's new collaboration with Elton John, "Ordinary Man," is too emotional for the Black Sabbath legend's wife and manager Sharon to listen to in full because it makes her cry.

Sharon shared her thoughts on the song, which is the title track to Ozzy's long-awaited new studio album that will be released on February 21st. She shared her excitement about how well received the song has been during an episode of her TV show "The Talk" last week, but admitted, "I can't listen to it all the way though, it makes me cry."

She said, "To be able to, at this stage of his life, work with his friends, Slash is on the track, too. And he wrote the song with Andrew Watt, his producer, and to able to, at this stage of his life, pick up the phone to his friends and say, 'Come on. Come on. Play. And do this.' And they say. I think, for Ozzy, it's probably one of his best albums."

Sharon was asked what Elton John thought of the track and she responded, "He just loved it. Ozzy asked if he would play piano, because it reminded Ozzy, when he finished it, of an Elton song. And he said, 'Can you play piano?' And then Elton said yes. And then he went into the studio and then he started to sing, Elton did, and then we just kept it." Watch the segment here.





