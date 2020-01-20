Dragonforce Recruit Alicia Vigil For Spring Tours

Dragonforce have announced that they have recruited Vigil Of War's Alicia Vigil to play bass and provide backing vocals on their upcoming tours.

Vigil had this to say, "So beyond stoked that Dragonforce chose me to be a part of this! I can't wait to travel the world and play these new cities with them and be a part of their legacy."



Dragonforce guitarist Herman Li added, "Alicia was recommended to me by a number of musician friends in LA. She impressed me with her playing, her professionalism, and her ability to learn the Dragonforce songs really quickly! I'm excited to have her playing on this tour and I think the fans will really like what she brings to the show." See the dates below:

US Tour - Mission 2 w/ Unleash The Archers, Visions Of Atlantis:

3/05/2020 Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

3/06/2020 The Regent - Los Angeles, CA

3/08/2020 The Regency Theater - San Francisco, CA

3/10/2020 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

3/11/2020 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3/13/2020 Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN **

3/14/2020 Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

3/15/2020 House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

3/17/2020 The Agora - Cleveland, OH

3/18/2020 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

3/19/2020 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

3/20/2020 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

3/21/2020 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

** = no Visions Of Atlantis

w/ Hammerfall:

3/24/2020 Posten - Odense, DK

3/25/2020 Train - Arhus, DK

3/26/2020 Amager Bio - Copenhagen, DK

3/27/2020 Partille Arena - Partille, SE

3/28/2020 Annexet - Stockholm, SE

Festivals

5/16/2020 Pulp Summer Slam - Manila, PH

6/26-27/2020 Rock Am Härtsfeldsee - Dischingen, DE

7/02-04/2020 Rock Fest - Barcelona, ES

7/16-18/2020 Bang Your Head - Balingen, DE





Related Stories

Slipknot and Dragonforce Offshoot Sinsaenum Reveal 'Nuit Noire'

More Dragonforce News



