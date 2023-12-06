Dragonforce Share 'Power of the Saber Blade' Video

(Freeman) Dragonforce is featured on Beat Saber's Original Soundtrack 6 with their new song, "Power of the Saber Blade", originally composed for the best-selling, award-winning VR game. Dragonforce's "Power of the Saber Blade" will be the fastest song ever introduced in Beat Saber at a mind-blowing 10.66 NPS (notes per second). The song comes alongside a gripping music video, drawing the listener into the exciting Beat Saber universe.

"Power of the Saber Blade" is part of the sixth installation of the Original Soundtrack, affectionately known as OST, which is a free release for all players. OST 6 will feature four songs, including other high-profile artists such as Lindsey Stirling, Camellia, and Far Out. All songs were exclusively composed for Beat Saber and will be world-wide premieres. Dragonforce has been a community request for a long time, so the Beat Games team is honored to have a completely original song by them in Beat Saber.

Guitarist Herman Li adds: "It's truly an honour for DRAGONFORCE to create an exclusive track for Beat Saber, a game we are wholeheartedly passionate about. We hope fans will discover the exhilaration of 'Power of the Saber Blade,' finding it both enjoyable and challenging across all levels. We're eagerly anticipating the skillful attempts on Expert+"

All OST songs (including OST 6) are Content ID free. This means that influencers, streamers and regular players can stream the songs without limitations or fear of getting copyright claims or strikes on social media or platforms like YouTube, Twitch, etc. None of the OST 6 songs are limited by UMPG restrictions, so tracks can be posted to any platform without limitations.

Related Stories

Dragonforce Deliver 'Power of Triforce' Video and Announce 'Warp Speed Warriors' Album

Marc Hudson Shares Comic-Inspired Animated 'Dracula X' Lyric Video

DragonForce's Marc Hudson Release 'Starbound Stories' Video

Dragonforce Announce North American Tour

News > Dragonforce