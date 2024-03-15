Dragonforce Celebrate Album Release With 'Burning Heart' Video

(Napalm Records) Dragonforce have released their epic new album, Warp Speed Warriors, today. To celebrate the album release, the band unleashes the official music video for latest single "Burning Heart"! Rapid drum patterns and thrilling guitars carry the catchy new track that arrives with a captivating music video.
Herman Li on Burning Heart: "Burning Heart is another DragonForce song we are extremely proud of. It's another epic anthem with our signature sound with 10 guitar solos!. It's been 5 years since we've released a new album. We are super excited for the fans to hear Warp Speed Warriors!"
Following the Grammy-nominated band's highly successful previous records and singles, such as the platinum-selling hit "Through the Fire and Flames" (over 240M Spotify streams and 140M views on YouTube), Warp Speed Warriors continues DRAGONFORCE's legacy with songs that will become instant classics - "Power of the Triforce" has already passed 1.7M YouTube views. Check out the music video for "Burning Heart" below - first album formats are already selling out, so make sure to secure your copy before it's too late!
