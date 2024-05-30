Dragonforce Unleash 'A Draco Tale' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Power metal legends Dragonforce have teamed up with Brawl Stars, a hit multiplayer mobile game with over 1 billion downloads, to celebrate a brand new character entering the game with an electrifying new song "A Draco Tale" and music video! Rocking his way into the Brawl Stars universe from today, Draco is the game's first guitar-wielding Legendary Brawler. With Draco's love for heavy metal, extreme sports and Dungeons & Dragons, DRAGONFORCE's new exclusive original track is the perfect headbanging song to welcome this dragon-rider in the most epic, heavy metal way.

Co-founder Herman Li, famed for lightning-fast guitar solos inspired by video game soundtracks, is a lifelong gamer who has amassed an impressive Twitch following. The collaboration came about as the game team at Supercell, the company behind Brawl Stars, are huge fans of DRAGONFORCE and invited the band to announce the addition of a new character. The song blends Dragonforce's high-octane sound with the chaos of Brawl Stars and is being released on the game's YouTube channel, which boasts 16.5M subscribers. The epic music video features the five-piece band and special animations of the new character Draco.

Li says: "Brawl Stars is a hectic, fast-paced game that I love playing in my spare time so when the developers asked us to record a new song about a heavy metal-loving character, we jumped at the chance. I think Brawl Stars fans are going to love this new Legendary Brawler."

Drew Haycock, Supercell community manager, adds: "I've personally been a fan of Dragonforce for almost 20 years now and was stoked when they said they'd record a new song for Draco. Working with the band was an awesome experience and it was incredible seeing them do their thing at the video shoot! They were hyped about the project from the start and are the perfect band to bring Draco's quirky charm into the musical world."

