Halestorm Planning To Release Two New EP

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says that the band is planning to release two new EPs, and the band has writing and demoing new material for their next album.

Lzzy spoke with Bionic Buzz at the She Rocks awards last week and was asked about the follow-up to their 2018 album "Vicious". She responded, "We've just been writing for it. We're demoing and all that stuff. We have a couple of projects coming out during the year that we've been recording.

"I have a couple of collaborations that are gonna be trickled out; you guys are gonna find out about that probably in about a week or so. And we've got ShipRocked coming up and a small run in April. But other than that, we're hunkering down and getting some new tunes."

She also asked about plans for a new covers EP and she responded, "We do have two EPs coming out. Whether or not they are fully covers or whether they're something even more ridiculous, I cannot say."





