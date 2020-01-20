Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Pearl Jam has shared the tracklisting for their forthcoming studio album, "Gigaton", which will be hitting stores on March 27th and is their eleventh studio effort.

The album was produced by the band and Josh Evans and will feature 12 tracks. The first single from the effort is entitled "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

Tracklisting: 1. Who Ever Said 2. Superblood Wolfmoon 3. Dance of the Clairvoyants 4. Quick Escape 5. Alright 6. Seven O'Clock 7. Never Destination 8. Take The Long Way 9. Buckle Up 10. Come Then Goes 11. Retrograde 12. River Cross.

Mike McCready had this to say in the original album announcement, "Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."





