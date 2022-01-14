The Veer Union Standing My Ground With New Video

Vancouver, BC rockers The Veer Union have released a music video for their brand new single "Standing My Ground". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "The Butterfly Effect."

The group had this to say, "When you're knocked down to the lowest point in your life you really have two choices; you can roll over and die or you can face your demons head on.

"Sometimes you have to dig the deepest you ever have to find the strength to get up, to keep fighting and to push the hardest you ever have to get your life, dreams and/or your sanity back on the trajectory required to find the happiness and sense of accomplishment we all seek.

"'Standing my Ground' is the heaviest track we've every released. It's an anthem for those who are about to, or have almost lost everything. It serves a reminder that no matter what, no matter how huge the adversity may be, keep going." Watch the video below:

