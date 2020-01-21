Rammstein Announce North American Stadium Tour
German heavy rockers Rammstein have announced that they will be crossing the pond this summer to launch their very first North American stadium tour.
They will be kicking things off on August 20th in Montreal, QC at the Parc Jean-Drapeau and will wrap up the trek on September 27th in Mexico City at the Foro Sol.
The new dates will be the acclaimed band's first extensive tour in the U.S., Canada or Mexico since their 2001-2012 tour. See the new stadium dates below:
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sunday, August 23, 2020 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - Washington, DC - FedExField
Sunday, August 30, 2020 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
Thursday, September 3, 2020 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Sunday, September 6, 2020 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
Thursday, September 10, 2020 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Saturday, September 19, 2020 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol
