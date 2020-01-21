.

Yes Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 01-21-2020

Yes

Prog legends Yes have announced a handful of live dates this spring ahead of the launch of the 2020 installment of their Cruise to the Edge annual music cruise.

The band will be joined on the dates by Alan Parsons Live Project and will be playing shows in North Charleston, SC, as well as Florida cities Clearwater, Jacksonville and Ft Lauderdale.

Guitarist Steve Howe had this to say about the dates, "We can't think of a better way to lead into our 'Cruise To The Edge' than with five shows in the Southeast."

Drummer Alan White added, "Florida and South Carolina in the spring sounds absolutely perfect for a British band like us. We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of YES music." See the dates below:

3/19 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC
3/22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
3/24 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
3/25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center


