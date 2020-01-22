.

Alter Bridge Release 'Godspeed' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 01-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their single "Godspeed". The song is the latest track from their current album, "Walk The Sky."

Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, the song is billed as "an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone."

Produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the project debuted at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200 while managing to enter at No. 1 on both the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

"Godspeed" arrives ahead of the January 31 launch of Alter Bridge's US tour in Lake Charles, LA; the month-long series will wrap up in Spokane, WA on February 27. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Release 'Godspeed' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour

Alter Bridge Unplug In New Video

Alter Bridge Release 'Dying Light' Video

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

More Alter Bridge News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth- Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift- Guns N' Roses New Album Speculation Addressed By Slash- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

advertisement


Latest News
Don't Hold Breath For Van Halen Says Roth

Metallica and Dave Mustaine Jams Healed Rift

Ozzy Osbourne Thanks Fans Following Parkinson's Announcement

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Explains Failed Legal Action

Paramore's Hayley Williams Releases First Song From Solo Album

Iron Maiden Stars Remember Rush Icon Neil Peart

The Who Announce Double Vinyl Reissue Of Classic Albums

Singled Out: Jangling Sparrows' Estuaries



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.