Alter Bridge Release 'Godspeed' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have released a lyric video for their single "Godspeed". The song is the latest track from their current album, "Walk The Sky."

Written in memory of a friend of the band who passed away, the song is billed as "an uplifting musical memorial for anyone who has lost someone."

Produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette, the project debuted at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200 while managing to enter at No. 1 on both the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

"Godspeed" arrives ahead of the January 31 launch of Alter Bridge's US tour in Lake Charles, LA; the month-long series will wrap up in Spokane, WA on February 27. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour

Alter Bridge Unplug In New Video

Alter Bridge Release 'Dying Light' Video

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

More Alter Bridge News



