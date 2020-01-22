.

Pearl Jam Release New Single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants'

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam have released their new single "Dance of the Clairvoyants". The track is the first taste of the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album.

Jeff Ament had this to say about the new song, "'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration...We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."

The new studio album was produced by the band and Josh Evans. It will entitled "Gigaton" and is scheduled to be released on March 27th. Listen to the single here -


