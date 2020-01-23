Aerosmith Case Judge Rules Against Joey Kramer

(hennemusic) A Massachusetts judge has denied Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer's request to force his bandmates to have him to perform with them at a pair of Grammy events this week.

Kramer filed an emergency lawsuit in the past week after being sidelined from the live lineup for much of the past year as a result of suffering minor injuries last spring at the start of the Boston outfit's Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas.

Drum tech John Douglas has been filling in during his absence and, after failing an audition judged by the group's members to determine if he was physically ready to return, Kramer was advised that he could join Aerosmith at the events but not to perform.

According to The New York Daily News, the Superior Court judge in Plymouth County, MA decided Kramer can't force his band to let him perform with the group at the Grammy events.

"Plaintiff Joseph Kramer, the drummer for the rock band Aerosmith, filed a complaint alleging breach of contract and violations ... by the closely held corporations comprising the band," the judge said in his ruling. "Based upon those allegations Kramer also requested an injunction allowing him to perform at the MusiCares Gala on Jan. 24, 2020, and the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020. After hearing and consideration of the filings of the parties, plaintiff Joey Kramer's request for that Preliminary Injunction is denied." Read more here.

