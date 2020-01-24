.

Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Tour Due To Injury

William Lee | 01-24-2020

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots have announced that they have been forced to cancel their upcoming North American acoustic tour because frontman Jeff Gutt has been injured and requires surgery.

The band was scheduled to launch their "An Evening With" unplugged tour on February 5th in Vancouver, BC in support of their first ever acoustic album "Perdida", which is hitting stores on Feb. 7th.

The group announced on Friday morning that they are being forced to pull the plug on the trek, but they still plan to embark on their upcoming tour of Australia with Live and Bush, as well as their summer tour with Nickelback.

They had this to say, "Stone Temple Pilots regret to inform they must cancel their upcoming Perdida acoustic tour, due to a severely herniated disc of lead vocalist Jeff Gutt.

"Doctors have advised immediate surgery, along with several weeks of recovery time and physical therapy. Gutt is expected to make a full recovery, and the band hopes to reschedule the acoustic tour later this year. Ticket holders can seek refunds at point of purchase."


