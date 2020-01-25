Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard reassured fans about the musical direction of their forthcoming album after the experimental nature of the lead single was met with mixed reactions.

The band will be releasing their eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", on March 27th and they shared the first track from the effort, entitled "Dance of the Clairvoyants," last week.

Gossard discussed the song as well as the different styles of music on the album during an appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Beats 1 show (listen here).

Stone said, "I think that Dance Of The Clairvoyants is sort of the outer edge of something that we haven't tried before, a new way of configuring our collaborative talents.

"It's going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about. There's definitely some really straight ahead rock songs. There's some very spare and very simple ballads. It's got it all, I think. And it's really us.

"We really did it by ourselves. Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

"It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band."





