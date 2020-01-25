.

Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

William Lee | 01-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard reassured fans about the musical direction of their forthcoming album after the experimental nature of the lead single was met with mixed reactions.

The band will be releasing their eleventh studio album, "Gigaton", on March 27th and they shared the first track from the effort, entitled "Dance of the Clairvoyants," last week.

Gossard discussed the song as well as the different styles of music on the album during an appearance on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Beats 1 show (listen here).

Stone said, "I think that Dance Of The Clairvoyants is sort of the outer edge of something that we haven't tried before, a new way of configuring our collaborative talents.

"It's going to be the variety that our fans will be excited about. There's definitely some really straight ahead rock songs. There's some very spare and very simple ballads. It's got it all, I think. And it's really us.

"We really did it by ourselves. Vocalist Eddie Vedder did a great job. There was a pile of songs and he mixed and selected the tracks that really were going to be special. He did such a great job of bringing everybody's personalities out.

"It was probably different than any of us would have made individually, but it really captures, I think, the spirit of the band."


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

Pearl Jam Release New Single 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants'

Pearl Jam Share More 'Gigaton' Album Details

Pearl Jam Announce New Album and American Tour

Pearl Jam Making Progress On New Studio Album 2019 In Review

12 Days Of Pearl Jam Launched On Digital Music Services

Pearl Jam Announce 2020 Tour Dates

Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)

Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces Solo Tour

More Pearl Jam News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Marilyn Manson and The Mars Volta Bassist In A Coma- KISS Call On Fans To Help With KISStory- Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album- Metallica- more


Reviews
Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Marilyn Manson and The Mars Volta Bassist In A Coma

KISS Call On Fans To Help With KISStory

Pearl Jam Star Reassures Fans About New Album

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Infamous Napster Battle

David Bowie Streams Unreleased Version Of Station To Station Classic

John Fogerty Streams Full 1970 CCR Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announces Fall Tour

Singled Out: Dead Agent's Big Shifter



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.