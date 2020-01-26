Delain Release 'Ghost House Heart' Video

Delain have released a music video for their new ballad "Ghost House Heart". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Apocalypse & Chill", which will be hitting stores on February 7th.

Charlotte had this to say, "Going back to such an intimate song after the bombast of "Masters of Destiny" and "Burning Bridges" feels a bit like switching gears, but I enjoy every minute of it.

"Singing this song is almost meditative, and I love the way voice, piano and violin weave together in the track. I hope our fans will love this change of pace as well, and I can't wait to perform this song live on stage during our upcoming UK tour, and our Valentine's Day release show in Utrecht."

Martijn added, "This song was created while spontaneously playing and singing together with Charlotte. It seemed to create itself. It's also a nice change of pace in relation to the other songs we have written for the new album.

"As a pianist, of course it is fun to play a piano song for a change. We worked with violinist Shir-Ran Yinon and I think the way the violin intertwines with the vocal lines is mesmerizing.

"The video was a lot fun to make and it was a beautiful set with a lot of history." Watch the video here





