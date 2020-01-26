Green Day Rock NHL All-Star Game

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, MO on Saturday (January 25th), and video of their appearance is streaming online.

Performing on a stage outside the city's Enterprise Center, the group delivered 2009's "Know Your Enemy" and 2016's "Bang, Bang" for the crowd before the event joined the TV broadcast, where the band played "Fire, Ready, Aim" - from the forthcoming "Father Of All" album - and headed into the arena for more live music.

Taking center ice, Green Day performed their 1994 classic, "Basket Case", and the title track to 2004's "American Idiot", with frontman Billie Joe Armstrong dropping F-bombs throughout the appearance as censors rushed to prevent them from the broadcast.

The rowdy appearance saw Green Day trending on social media, which led to their post-show tweet: "Anyone know why we're trending? We've been busy having a blast w the @NHL in St. Louis all night."

"F**kin cool f**kin night in St. F**kin Louis!!," tweeted drummer Tre Cool, adding: "Green Day didn't get the NHL's 'don't swear on live TV' memo."

Green Day appearance at the annual event is part of a two-year, cross-platform marketing and promotional partnership they signed with the National Hockey League. Watch the performance here.

