Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour

Disturbed have recruited the reunited Staind and Bad Wolves to join them on a North American tour that will celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album "The Sickness".

The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will include 31-dates and is scheduled to kick off on July 15th in Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The band will be performing songs from the classic album, along with fan favorites from their entire catalog until through their latest studio album "Evolution". See the dates for the summer trek below:

July

15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August

1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

2 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

16 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

September

1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

2 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

5 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

11 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre





