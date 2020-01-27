Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour
Disturbed have recruited the reunited Staind and Bad Wolves to join them on a North American tour that will celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album "The Sickness".
The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour will include 31-dates and is scheduled to kick off on July 15th in Maryland Heights, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
The band will be performing songs from the classic album, along with fan favorites from their entire catalog until through their latest studio album "Evolution". See the dates for the summer trek below:
July
15 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
23 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
29 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August
1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
2 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
10 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
13 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
16 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
23 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
26 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *
27 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
30 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
September
1 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
2 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
4 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
5 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
9 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
11 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
