KISS And Other Rock Stars React To Kobe Bryant's Death

KISS frontman Paul Stanley, Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael, Whitesnake's David Coverdale are among the rock stars who have reacted to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died on Sunday at the age of 41.

The former Los Angeles Lakes player was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Ca. Four others, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in the crash.

KISS star Paul Stanley shared his sadness about the news with the following tweet, "WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant".

Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael wrote, "Having a bad day? @kobebryant would gladly trade you. Shut the f*** up and have some appreciation for the life that you DO have. Life is short. Don't take it for granted. #Gratitude #Perspective #RIPKobe"

Former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto wrote, "This is too hard to process, too hard to believe, I'm a complete wreck right now, I'll have to find my game face to perform tonight, I can't stop bawling, this man meant so much to me, my son and all of Los Angeles.... The WORLD! I apologize in advance for the flood of attention I will pay on this individual, an absolute legend! @kobebryant #ripkb"

Whitesnake's David Coverdale tweeted a link to an article about the crash and wrote "Oh No!!"





