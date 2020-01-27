Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne said this weekend that he is still hoping to embark on his upcoming No More Tours 2 farewell trek following his revelation that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The metal legend shared the diagnoses earlier this month and is gearing up to hit the road for his farewell tour, which was delayed last year because of his health issues.

Ozzy and his daughter Kelly were on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles and appeared on CBS's coverage. Osbourne said (via CoS), "This last year has been hell for me. I've had surgery on my neck. I've announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock 'n' roll year for me."

He said of possibility of going through with the tour, "If I'm well enough, I'll work towards it. I'm having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I'm trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery's not easy."

Kelly added, "Seeing how far Dad's come this year and how far he's come in the last week alone has just been incredible. I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane."





