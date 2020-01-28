.

Guns N' Roses Add New Dates To 2020 Tour Plans

Bruce Henne | 01-28-2020

Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have added a pair of dates to their 2020 live schedule. The band will play the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on April 11, and Scotland's Glasgow Green on June 25.

Guns N' Roses will launch their 2020 shows at the 2020 Bud Light Super Bowl Fest in Miami, FL on January 31, as part of Super Bowl weekend in the city, with a series of Central and South American dates to follow in March and April.

Slash recently reconfirmed that the reunited group has been actively recording new music for what would be their first studio album since 2008's "Chinese Democracy", and first with the guitarist since 1993's "The Spaghetti Incident?" See ticket on sale details here.

