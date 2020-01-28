.

The Juliana Theory To Unplug For Festival Performance

William Lee | 01-28-2020

The Juliana Theory

The Juliana Theory have announced that they will be playing a special unplugged set this year's LAUNCH Music Conference and Festival.

The band will be joined by Carousel Kings at the 12th annual festival and their performance will take place Friday, May 1st, 2020 at Chameleon Club.

LAUNCH founder/director Jeremy Weiss and former tour manager for The Juliana Theory had this to say, "We are ecstatic that The Juliana Theory accepting our invitation to perform at LAUNCH 2020! This band crafted some of the single greatest, time-honored Indie and Emo songs of their generation.

"Alongside close contemporaries like Jimmy Eat World, Saves the Day, The Get Up Kids, My Chemical Romance, Sense Field and more, they are part of the blueprint of modern indie music.

"To be able to hear classic tracks from their "Emotion is Dead" and "Love" albums, in their originally written, intimate, acoustic forms is an additional, major bonus!"


