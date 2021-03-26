.

The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2021

The Juliana Theory

The long wait is over for fans of The Juliana Theory. The band has officially released their first new studio album in 15 years, entitled "A Dream Away".

Brett Detar had this to say about the origins of the new album, "When I was a kid I used to wait in anticipation for new episodes of MTV's 'Unplugged.' I loved how artists would sit on stools in an intimate venue and perform their otherwise electrified songs on almost entirely acoustic instruments. At its best, 'Unplugged' versions of songs could outshine the 'official' versions."

This was the genesis of his reunion with Josh. They were asked to do an acoustic tour in 2019 and that led to the creations of the new album. Brett continues, "It was a very fun challenge to try and honor the pure, creative spirit these songs were originally made with while building upon the acoustic foundation with mellotrons, pianos, glockenspiels, woodwinds, and a healthy dose of strings. I hope that the love and care and time we put into these arrangements shines through." Watch "Better Now" video below:


