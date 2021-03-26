The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years

The long wait is over for fans of The Juliana Theory. The band has officially released their first new studio album in 15 years, entitled "A Dream Away".
Brett Detar had this to say about the origins of the new album, "When I was a kid I used to wait in anticipation for new episodes of MTV's 'Unplugged.' I loved how artists would sit on stools in an intimate venue and perform their otherwise electrified songs on almost entirely acoustic instruments. At its best, 'Unplugged' versions of songs could outshine the 'official' versions."
This was the genesis of his reunion with Josh. They were asked to do an acoustic tour in 2019 and that led to the creations of the new album. Brett continues, "It was a very fun challenge to try and honor the pure, creative spirit these songs were originally made with while building upon the acoustic foundation with mellotrons, pianos, glockenspiels, woodwinds, and a healthy dose of strings. I hope that the love and care and time we put into these arrangements shines through." Watch "Better Now" video below:
The Juliana Theory Reimagine 'Into The Dark'
The Juliana Theory Get Reimagined For First New Album In 15 Years
The Juliana Theory Release 'Better Now' Video
The Juliana Theory Returned With First New Song in 15 Years 2020 In Review
The Juliana Theory Return With First New Song in 15 Years
The Juliana Theory To Unplug For Festival Performance
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years
Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video
The Steve Miller Band Share Classic 'Jet Airliner' Performance
Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video
Singled Out: The Simple Radicals and Che-Val's White Rabbit