The Juliana Theory And Mae Team For Coheadlining Tour

The Juliana Theory have announced that they will be hitting the road next month for a U.S. co-headlining trek with Mae called The Emotion Is The Everglow Tour.

The special outing will feature The Juliana Theory playing their 2000 release "Emotion Is Dead" and Mae will be performing their 2005 release "The Everglow."

Things will be kicking off with two nights at the famed Los Angeles venue The Roxy on September 3rd and 4th, and will be wrapping up on December 19th in Detroit, MI at Shelter. See the dates below:

September 3rd - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

September 4th - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

September 11th - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 12th - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

September 26th - Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

October 8th - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

October 22nd - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

October 23rd - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 26th - Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

November 27th - Norfolk, VA @ NorVA

November 28th - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

December 3rd - Boston, MA @ Paradise

December 18th - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

December 19th - Detroit, MI @ Shelter

