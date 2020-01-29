Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

Def Leppard have announced that they will be going back to their beginnings with the release of their new box set "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20th.

The 5-disc set will feature remastered versions of their first two studio albums "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio One sessions, "Live From Reading" and the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980, according to the announcement.

Frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "Well, the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed 'Live At The Oxford New Theatre', recorded on the 1980 U.K. tour .... It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it!"

In addition to the box set, both studio albums will be offered as remastered single CD, on black LP and limited edition colored vinyl. See the box set tracklisting and listen to the Nick Tauber-produced version of "Rock Brigade" here.





Related Stories

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic 2019 In Review

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

More Def Leppard News



