.

Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

K. Wiggins | 01-29-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard

Def Leppard have announced that they will be going back to their beginnings with the release of their new box set "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20th.

The 5-disc set will feature remastered versions of their first two studio albums "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), remastered, B-sides, rarities and re-mix versions, Radio One sessions, "Live From Reading" and the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed show from Oxford in 1980, according to the announcement.

Frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "Well, the fans asked, and we listened! Really excited to have our early years reworked with a load of rare material including the newly unearthed 'Live At The Oxford New Theatre', recorded on the 1980 U.K. tour .... It's been a trip putting this boxset together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did working on it!"

In addition to the box set, both studio albums will be offered as remastered single CD, on black LP and limited edition colored vinyl. See the box set tracklisting and listen to the Nick Tauber-produced version of "Rock Brigade" here.


Related Stories


Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release 2019 In Review

Def Leppard Frontman Addresses Criticism Over Live Focus

Def Leppard Defer Over Big Screen Biopic 2019 In Review

Def Leppard End 2019 With Fun Look Back

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Still Working Out Stadium Tour Details

Def Leppard and Motley Crue Won't Rival On Stadium Tour

Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Poison Tour May Be Extended

More Def Leppard News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project- My Chemical Romance Announce No. American Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos- more


Reviews
The Blues: Big Mike & the R&B Kings and more

Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Working On New Project

My Chemical Romance Announce No. American Reunion Tour

Pearl Jam Release Two 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' Videos

Def Leppard Announce Early Years Box Set

Queen and Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Tribute Reed Mullin

David Lee Roth In The Studio For 'Crazy From The Heat' Anniversary

Dave Mustaine's Daughter Performs With Megadeth



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.