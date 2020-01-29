Mick Jagger Featured In Trailer For The Burnt Orange Heresy

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones' legendary frontman Mick Jagger is featured a new video trailer for the forthcoming film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy," which can be streamed online.

The project - which had its world premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival last fall - sees Jagger play an art collector in the heist thriller that also stars Claes Bang, Elizabeth Debicki and Donald Sutherland.

Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi and based on the 1971 book of same name by Charles Willeford, the movie was filmed before Jagger underwent heart surgery last April ahead of the Stones' No Filter North American tour.

"The Burnt Orange Heresy" will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on March 6 before expanding nationwide. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





