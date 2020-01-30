Black Sabbath Announce Special 50th Anniversary Event

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath have announced a unique 50th anniversary event marking the release of their groundbreaking 1970 self-titled debut album.

Release on Friday, February 13, 1970, the project - which has long been referenced as one of the most influential heavy metal records in history - delivering a template of heaviness that generations of players have followed, with songs like "The Wizard", "N.I.B." and the menacing title track.

"Black Sabbath" reached No. 8 on the UK Albums Charts and No. 23 on the US Billboard charts during its original run.

To mark five decades since its release, Black Sabbath have teamed up with Pitchback Playback to host two commemorative album listening sessions that will be held "in the dark" on February 11.

The sessions will take place at Number 10 in the London borough of Hackney starting at 7:30 and 8:30 and the album will be played back in MQA high definition audio.

Pitchback Playback is a series of listening sessions where music fans can listen to upcoming album releases and classic LPs like never before in cinemas and other intimate spaces.

"Not only that," says organizers, "they elevate the experience of listening to the music by staging it completely in the dark - providing the most immersive, detailed and visceral sound experience possible. Sabbath fans now have an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the debut album, "Black Sabbath", in a uniquely heightened sensory experience."

Fans should note that the events are playback only - the band will NOT be present. Read more here.

