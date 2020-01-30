Guns N' Roses Add Another Date To Spring Tour

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have added a new date in Guatemala to their series of spring shows in Central and South America. The band will play Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City on April 8, as one of the final concerts in the latest leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour.

A GNR Nightrain presale starts Monday, February 3 at 10:00 am local time with general public tickets going on sale on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 am local time.

Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour topped the $580 million mark at the of 2019; since its launch in April of 2016, the four-year reunion series featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan earned $584.2 million from 5,371,891 tickets sold to 158 concert appearances around the globe.

The final numbers place the multi-year series as the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

