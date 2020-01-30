Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Perdida' Title Track

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming audio of the title track to their forthcoming album, "Perdida." The tune follows the project's lead single, "Fare Thee Well", as the latest preview to the band's eighth album and second studio release with singer Jeff Gutt following a 2018 self-titled record.

Due February 7, the acoustic-based set was recorded at drummer Eric Kretz's Bomb Shelter Studios. Stone Temple Pilots were scheduled to launch "Perdida" on a North American tour that was due to begin in Vancouver, BC on February 5, just two days before the record's release.

"We are sorry to announce that we must cancel the upcoming Perdida acoustic tour," the band recently announced. "Our brother Jeff has a severely herniated disc and doctors have advised immediate surgery which will require weeks of recovery time and physical therapy.

"Thankfully Jeff is expected to make a full recovery and we will continue with our Australian tour with Live and Bush in April, the summer tour with Nickelback, and we hope to reschedule the Perdida tour later this year. Everyone who purchased tickets for the Perdida tour will get full refunds for their tickets at point of purchase.

"Thank you all for your understanding," the group added. "We love you all and hope to see you on the road again soon." Listen to the song and see the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





