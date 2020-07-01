Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Megadeth have announced rescheduled dates for a co-headlining tour of North America with Lamb Of God. Originally set to begin last month, the series has been moved to next year due to the pandemic.
"We are excited to share the new 2021 dates for The Metal Tour of the Year," says Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames in a joint statement. "All tickets will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund.
"We can't wait to get back on stage and get this tour kicked off." The tour will see Megadeth embark on their first North American trek since 2017, and follows Dave Mustaine's return to the stage earlier this year following his diagnosis of and recovery from throat cancer. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
