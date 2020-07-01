Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor leads an all-star list of music stars who will be taking part in the Rock For Relief show on July 3rd that will benefit Feeding America.
The virtual event will be taking place at 8:00pm ET and will be hosted by Lou Brutus and Riki Rachtman and will feature interviews with Alice Cooper and Joe Santriani.
Apart from the headline set from Taylor, the performance lineup will also feature The Eagles' Don Felder, Peter Frampton, Filter, Myles Kennedy (Slash & The Conspirators/Alter Bridge), Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, Chris Robertson, George Thorogood, Biffy Clyro, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, 10 Years, Brandon from Atreyu, Lis Loeb, The Dead Daisies, Derek & The Dominos' Bobby Whitlock, and more.
Fans can tune in to the broadcast here and watch a promo video below:
