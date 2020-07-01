.

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 07-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slipknot

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor leads an all-star list of music stars who will be taking part in the Rock For Relief show on July 3rd that will benefit Feeding America.

The virtual event will be taking place at 8:00pm ET and will be hosted by Lou Brutus and Riki Rachtman and will feature interviews with Alice Cooper and Joe Santriani.

Apart from the headline set from Taylor, the performance lineup will also feature The Eagles' Don Felder, Peter Frampton, Filter, Myles Kennedy (Slash & The Conspirators/Alter Bridge), Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, Chris Robertson, George Thorogood, Biffy Clyro, Gavin Rossdale of Bush, 10 Years, Brandon from Atreyu, Lis Loeb, The Dead Daisies, Derek & The Dominos' Bobby Whitlock, and more.

Fans can tune in to the broadcast here and watch a promo video below:


Related Stories


Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison

Slipknot To Stream Welcome To Our Neighborhood

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Trying To Setup Solo Shows

Slipknot, Underoath and Code Orange Stream Event Announced

Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album

Slipknot Cancel Summer Tour And Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot Have Discussed Doing Throwback Intimate Show

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Auctioning Guitars For Covid-19 Relief

Slipknot Corey Taylor Sees Renaissance Coming For Live Entertainment

More Slipknot News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Maroon 5 Member Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges- Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend- Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- more

Reviews

RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Singled Out: Tom Tikka and The Missing Hubcaps

Root 66: Chicago Farmer - Flyover Country

Singled Out: The Big Dirty

advertisement
Latest News

Maroon 5 Member Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Virtual Ozzfest Event Streaming This Weekend

Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Alice Cooper Lead Rock For Relief Lineup

Pearl Jam Mark 20th Anniversary Of Roskilde Concert Tragedy

Fleetwood Mac In The Studio For Self-Titled Album's 45th Anniversary

Zao's Early Recordings Among Upcoming Releases

Deep Purple Announce Rescheduled UK Tour Dates