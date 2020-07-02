Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have announced the rescheduled dates for their Hella Mega North American tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The five-week summer series - which was postponed in May - has been moved to 2021, with shows starting in Seattle, WA on July 14th at T-Mobile Park.
"Your existing tickets are good for the rescheduled dates so hold on to them," shared the bands via social media. "You'll receive an email direct from your ticketing company allowing you to request a refund if you can't make the new date.
"We can't wait to see everyone at these shows next summer!" The latest Hella Mega Tour update follows recent news about rescheduled shows across Europe, which will take place next spring prior to the North American run.
Green Day's latest album, "Father Of All", debuted at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in February. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
