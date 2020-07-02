Pearl Jam Stream 2018 Berlin Performance Of 1992 Rarity

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a 2018 performance of their 1992 rarity, "Breath." The band were filmed at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany, where they delivered the tune that first appeared on the soundtrack to "Singles", a 1992 film about the Seattle grunge scene that starred Bridget Fonda, Kyra Sedgwick and Matt Dillon and included appearances by Eddie Vedder and fellow local rockers Chris Cornell and Alice In Chains.

Pearl Jam released their latest album, "Gigaton", in March; the project debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200. The group recently shared an isolation video of the debut performance of the record's lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", following its inclusion on the June 24 broadcast of "All In WA", a virtual concert to assist COVID-19 relief efforts in Washington state.

With each band member locked down in their own environments, the footage sees a slight lineup change that moves guitarist Stone Gossard to bass while bassist Jeff Ament contributes guitar and keyboards on the song.

Airing via Amazon Music's Twitch channel and Seattle-area NBC affiliates, the event supports All In WA - a coalition of philanthropic, business, and community leaders coming together to address the hardships local communities are facing by providing food donations, housing assistance for youth and families, small businesses support, and health services for essential workers.

"All In WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief" also featured appearances by Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, actor Joel McHale and the Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





