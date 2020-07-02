The Allman Betts Band Announce New Album 'Bless Your Heart'

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, that will be entitled "Bless Your Heart," on August 28th.
Fans have already received their first taste from the new studio album effort with last month's release of the lead single and music video, "Magnolia Road".
The ABB camp said track has a," semi-autobiographical lyric shared by Betts and Allman, ironically this is the only song on the album with band collaborator Stoll Vaughan as its sole author.
"Vaughan wrote the song alone, though namechecking detailed parts of Betts' and Allman's life, respectively. Musically it evokes the group's affection for The Band and the Grateful Dead." Watch the video below:
