Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says that he has recorded some "guitar stuff" for the band and jamming with bandmates Axl Rose and Duff McKagan while under the pandemic quarantine lockdown.
Slash shared the news during an interview with Sweetwater. He was asked if he has been able to work on any music projects during the lockdown and he responded, "I've been pretty much a homebody, but I've been back and forth between my studio in the house and doing a lot of writing and recording on my own.
I've been jamming with Duff and I've been jamming with Axl, and I've been doing stuff like that, so we've been getting some work done that way. But I haven't been doing much else.
"I haven't been doing any collaborations with the odd artists and whatnot. Basically just focusing on writing new music and recording demos and recording guitar stuff for Guns and whatnot." Watch the interview below:
Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover
Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival
Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie
Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers
Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic
Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series
Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour
Guns N' Roses Vet Says Freddie Mercury Tribute Was Highlight Of Career
Guns N' Roses Announce Changed Tour Plans
Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music- David Gilmour Releases Video For First New Song In Five Years- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past- Grateful Dead- more
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul
RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More
Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town
Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music
David Gilmour Releases Video For First New Song In Five Years
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Would Change Alcoholica Past
Grateful Dead Release Outtakes Collection 'The Angel's Share'
The Hollywood Vampires Announce Rescheduled 'Rise' Tour Dates
Tesla Stream New Isolation Performance Video
Signal 13 Release 'Stay With Me' Video, Filmed In Haunted House
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)