The Hollywood Vampires Release 'People Who Died' Live Video

Bruce Henne | 05-02-2023

Hollywood Vampires Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have released live video of a 2018 Hellfest performance of the Jim Carroll classic, "People Who Died." Featuring lead vocals by Johnny Depp, the track from Carroll's 1980 debut, "Catholic Boy", was also recorded by the all-star group - led by Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry - for their 2019 release, "Rise."

The band is returning to live action with the start of three US East Coast shows later this month ahead of an extensive series of summer concerts across Europe.

The dates are in sync with the June 2 release of "Live In Rio", which captures the Hollywood Vampires in a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.

Stream the official live video of "People Who Died" from France's Hellfest here.

