The Hollywood Vampires Release 'People Who Died' Live Video

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have released live video of a 2018 Hellfest performance of the Jim Carroll classic, "People Who Died." Featuring lead vocals by Johnny Depp, the track from Carroll's 1980 debut, "Catholic Boy", was also recorded by the all-star group - led by Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry - for their 2019 release, "Rise."
The band is returning to live action with the start of three US East Coast shows later this month ahead of an extensive series of summer concerts across Europe.
The dates are in sync with the June 2 release of "Live In Rio", which captures the Hollywood Vampires in a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.
Stream the official live video of "People Who Died" from France's Hellfest here.
The Hollywood Vampires Stream Who Classic From Live In Rio Album
The Hollywood Vampires Release 'I Got A Line On You' Video and Announce Live in Rio
The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Johnny Thunders Cover
Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations- Primus, Tool, QOTSA Stars Share 'AEnima' Live Video- Metallica- more
Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour- A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died- more
Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album- Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'- Dierks Bentley- Eric Church- more
Jonas Brothers Announce The TOUR-Shaquille O'Neal and Blackway Deliver 'King Talk'- Taylor Swift- more
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations
Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis
KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode
Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced
Ragers Share 'Tossed Out' Video
You Me At Six Announce U.S. Tour
Haken Announce North American Tour
Burning Witches Unleash 'World On Fire' Video