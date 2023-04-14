The Hollywood Vampires Stream Who Classic From Live In Rio Album

Single art

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires are streaming video of a performance of The Who classic, "My Generation", as the latest preview to their forthcoming "Live In Rio" album.

A top 5 hit in several countries, the lead single from The Who's 1965 self-titled debut album was also recorded by the all-star group - led by Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - for their 2015 self-titled debut.

"Live In Rio" captures the Hollywood Vampires in a fall 2015 performance before more than 100,000 fans at the 30th anniversary edition of Brazil's iconic Rock In Rio festival.

Due June 2, "Hollywood Vampires: Live In Rio" will be available in multiple formats, including CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black.

The band - which released its second album, "Rise", in 2019 - is returning to live action with three US East Coast shows late next month ahead of an extensive series of summer dates across Europe.

Check out the "Live In Rio" track list and stream video of the "My Generation" performance. here

Related Stories

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'I Got A Line On You' Video and Announce Live in Rio

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Johnny Thunders Cover

Hollywood Vampires Cancel Summer Tour

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Rescheduled 'Rise' Tour Dates

More Hollywood Vampires News