Hollywood Vampires Celebrate Live Album With 'Raise The Dead' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Hollywood Vampires - the rock supergroup consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen - have released Live in Rio, along with a music video for "Raise The Dead."
"Live In Rio is an excellent live document with a sterling sound. The star-studded bands performance is solid and an exuberant joy of performing is ever present" - Sweden Rock Magazine
In 2015, the Hollywood Vampires not only released their first album, but also played one of their biggest concerts, which has been released as their first live album.
After this success and the media interest in the ultimate rock group, sold-out concerts, and tours all over the world followed, and finally, in 2019, the second album Rise. Over 50,000 physical units sold, millions of streams, and worldwide cover stories in major magazines later, fans, press, and the band were ready to bring these songs to the stage. Unfortunately, part of the tour had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally be made up for this summer. .
The new album Live in Rio is out now as CD+DVD Digipak, CD+Blu-ray Digipak, limited + numbered 2LP Gatefold Black. Watch the video below:
