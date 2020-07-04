Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's video for their 2000 classic, "In The End", has passed 1 billion views on YouTube. The second single from the band's album debut, "Hybrid Theory", reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was a Top 10 hit in dozens of countries while the project went on to sell 11 million copies in the States alone.
"In The End" marks Linkin Park's second video to reach the YouTube milestone after their 2003 track, "Numb", achieved the feat in 2018. "We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory all year long and want you to be a part of it," the band shared recently on social media.
Linkin Park went on indefinite hiatus after losing frontman Chester Bennington to suicide in 2017; the group hosted a tribute concert in honor of their late singer at the Hollywood Bowl three months after his passing, where they were joined by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Sum 41 and System Of A Down, among others. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
