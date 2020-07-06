Pearl Jam Streaming 'Lightning Bolt' Live Video

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a 2014 performance of the title track to their tenth album, "Lightning Bolt." The band were filmed at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on June 28, 2014 while on tour in support of the record, which debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and album charts in several countries around the world.

The year-long trek saw the Seattle outfit play 57 concerts across 6 legs in the series, which included a headline slot at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, LA and the Big Day Out series in Australia and New Zealand, and an appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival before closing with two nights at Neil Young's annual Bridge School Benefit acoustic shows in California.

Ahead of its release, "Lightning Bolt" was previewed with the singles "Mind Your Manners" and "Sirens", with the title track issued to radio during the tour. Watch the video here.

