Anthrax Launch 'Persistence Of Time' 30th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Anthrax have launched a limited edition video series ahead of the August 21 release of an expanded and remastered 30th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, "Persistence Of Time."

Hosted by drummer Charlie Benante, the six-part series gives fans an inside look at the New York thrash band's fifth record, which reached No. 24 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to gold status in the country.

"The title, 'Persistence Of Time', was taken from a Salvador Dali painting called 'The Persistence Of Memory'," explains Benante in the debut episode. "I've spoken so much about this, about being a big Dali fan; on days off, if there was a Salvador Dali exhibit somewhere, we would go...we all took notice of his art."

The expanded reissue will be presented exclusively on 2CD and 4LP vinyl editions, with the CD package adding a DVD of footage from a 1991 tour in support of the project.

Disc One delivers the remastered 11-track album, as well as a special "bonus B-side" version of "I'm The Man" from 1990 that leans more hip-hop than rock, and a live version of "Time" that was recorded at Michigan's Palace of Auburn Hills in 1991.

The final two songs on Disc One - as well as all nine tracks on Disc Two - are special recordings from "Charlie's Stash," an incomparable wealth of Anthrax music from the band's rehearsals, writing sessions, preproduction, and live performances that Benante has recorded over the past 40 years and has been kept safely filed away.

The 40-minute "guerilla-style" DVD was shot when Anthrax was on tour with Iron Maiden in 1991 and features live footage of the drummer taking over the drums for Iron Maiden's Nick McBrain, as well as backstage and dressing room footage with members of both bands; the piece wraps with Benante, bassist Frank Bello, and guitarist Scott Ian joining Iron Maiden on stage for the final song of the night, "Sanctuary." Watch the first episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





