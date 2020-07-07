Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring

Guns N' Roses lead guitarist Slash says that he feels frustrated that the band was unable to tour as planned right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic quarantine lockdown.

Slash told Sweetwater, "It's frustrating, because we would be on the road right now. The whole [GNR] tour from March all the way through September is obviously canceled until next year. And then we don't even know for sure what's gonna happen next year. So that was frustrating.

"I had a cat who was really sick, and it was sort of a blessing that I was home to be there for her the whole time that she was sick. And I had to put her down, actually, a few days ago. But it would have been horrible if I had been gone and [his girlfriend] was left to deal with it all on her own. So there was somewhat of a blessing there.

"And it's been good to be with the kids and just to sort of be around. So those are the small blessings. So, I try not to complain; I just sort of deal with it.

"The frustrating part about it was being home and doing nothing but house work for a couple of months. " Watch the full interview below:





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover

Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses' Offshoot Hookers & Blow To Release David Bowie Cover

Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival

Metallica's Lars Reflects On Guns N' Roses Camaraderie

Former Guns N' Roses Star Unplugs For New Covers

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Cover Rolling Stones Classic

Guns N' Roses Launch Reunion Tour Video Series

Guns N' Roses Postpone North American Tour

More Guns N' Roses News



