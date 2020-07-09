Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover

An unlikely viral video mashup of Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City" and ?Stevie Wonder?'s "Living For The City" inspired a group of musicians to band together to cover the mashup for charity.
A group of thirty-five musicians across the world, under the banner of The Gig Economy, have released a cover of Bill McClintock?'s mashup which had previously received over 500,000 views on YouTube. (see it here)
They are using the mashup cover to raise funds for Help Musicians, which is ?an independent charity that provides help, support and opportunities for musicians in the UK. We were sent the following details:
Founded by London-based session guitarist ?Leo Playa?, ?The Gig Economy ?project began at the end of April, and was named after what the government has called freelancers. Here's what Leo has to say about the project:
"The reason I took on the project was because we were out of work with the pandemic, and a few of us had started online collaborations. I have seen the mashup and always wanted to cover it on stage before lockdown began, so I asked a few people to cover it online with me. We did this cover for Help Musicians because they helped us with grants at the beginning of lockdown, and this is our way to help pay them back."
The video features thirty-five musicians including ?Anna Mylee ?(?DORJA?), ?Andy Hooley? (?Rat Pack Tour?), ?Jon Sudbury? (?Stacie Collins?), ?Izzy Thomas, ?Pimms Brooke, Gemma Nelson, Nathalie Miranda ?plus others. The video also features ?Bill McClintock? himself as a guest guitarist in the video, with the audio mixed by ?Quentin "The Q" Roelandt?, and mastered by Graeme Lynch? (?Two Zero Nine Mastering?).
Donations can be made here and the video can be seen below:
