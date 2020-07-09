Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has cancelled a recently-postponed European tour in support of his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration," he revealed in a social media post.

"To all of my friends in Europe," says Kravitz, "I am regretfully reaching out to let you know that my 'Here To Love' tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world.

"I was looking forward to coming to play for you, but at this moment, it is most important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew remain safe and healthy.

"I hope to be back to see you all soon in a safe environment. We are all one. Let's band together and Let Love Rule."

Kravitz produced and recorded "Raise Vibration" at his Bahamas studio; the record went Top 5 in several countries while debuting and peaking at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. See his post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lenny Kravitz Releasing 'Let Love Rule' Memoir

Lenny Kravitz Rocks At Home Performance Of 'Believe' On Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases '5 More Days Til Summer' Video

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

Video From Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

More Lenny Kravitz News



