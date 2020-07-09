Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has cancelled a recently-postponed European tour in support of his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration," he revealed in a social media post.
"To all of my friends in Europe," says Kravitz, "I am regretfully reaching out to let you know that my 'Here To Love' tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world.
"I was looking forward to coming to play for you, but at this moment, it is most important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew remain safe and healthy.
"I hope to be back to see you all soon in a safe environment. We are all one. Let's band together and Let Love Rule."
Kravitz produced and recorded "Raise Vibration" at his Bahamas studio; the record went Top 5 in several countries while debuting and peaking at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. See his post here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Lenny Kravitz Releasing 'Let Love Rule' Memoir
Lenny Kravitz Rocks At Home Performance Of 'Believe' On Late Night TV
Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour
Lenny Kravitz Releases '5 More Days Til Summer' Video
Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour
Video From Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration Tour Kick Off Goes Online
Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video
Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online
Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video- Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover- Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series- more
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Singled Out: Annie Stela's Weight Of Life
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video
Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover
Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series
Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance
Metallica Announce Second Round Of All Within My Hands Grants
Moody Blues' John Lodge Releases New Song 'In These Crazy Times'
Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up