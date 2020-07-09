.

Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 07-09-2020

Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has cancelled a recently-postponed European tour in support of his 2018 album, "Raise Vibration," he revealed in a social media post.

"To all of my friends in Europe," says Kravitz, "I am regretfully reaching out to let you know that my 'Here To Love' tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world.

"I was looking forward to coming to play for you, but at this moment, it is most important to make sure that you all, as well as my band and crew remain safe and healthy.

"I hope to be back to see you all soon in a safe environment. We are all one. Let's band together and Let Love Rule."

Kravitz produced and recorded "Raise Vibration" at his Bahamas studio; the record went Top 5 in several countries while debuting and peaking at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200. See his post here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


