Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a 2012 performance of their 1992 rarity, "Yellow Ledbetter." The band were filmed at the Forum Copenhagen in the Denmark capital during the July 10, 2012 appearance, the final night of a month-long European leg of the trek that would be followed by a series of US festival gigs that September.

An outtake from the group's 1991 debut, "Ten", fan favorite "Yellow Ledbetter" first appeared as the b-side to the set's third single, "Jeremy", before its later inclusion on some rarity and greatest hits packages.

Pearl Jam released their latest album, "Gigaton", in March; the project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The Seattle band's first record in seven years was produced by Josh Evans and the group; the set was introduced with the lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants." Watch the live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Streaming 'Lightning Bolt' Live Video

Pearl Jam Stream 2018 Berlin Performance Of 1992 Rarity

Pearl Jam Mark 20th Anniversary Of Roskilde Concert Tragedy

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Surprise Releases New EP

Pearl Jam Share 'Dance Of The Clairvoyants' All In WA Performance

Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video

Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Lead Covid-19 Benefit Lineup

Pearl Jam Preview 'Retrograde' Video

Pearl Jam Bring Gigaton Visual Experience To Apple TV

More Pearl Jam News



