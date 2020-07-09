Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are streaming live video of a 2012 performance of their 1992 rarity, "Yellow Ledbetter." The band were filmed at the Forum Copenhagen in the Denmark capital during the July 10, 2012 appearance, the final night of a month-long European leg of the trek that would be followed by a series of US festival gigs that September.
An outtake from the group's 1991 debut, "Ten", fan favorite "Yellow Ledbetter" first appeared as the b-side to the set's third single, "Jeremy", before its later inclusion on some rarity and greatest hits packages.
Pearl Jam released their latest album, "Gigaton", in March; the project debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The Seattle band's first record in seven years was produced by Josh Evans and the group; the set was introduced with the lead single, "Dance Of The Clairvoyants." Watch the live video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
