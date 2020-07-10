Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone a 50th anniversary concert in their hometown of Boston, MA this fall due to the pandemic.

Originally set to take place on September 18, the event - with guests Extreme - was to see the legendary rockers take the stage at Fenway Park as part of the milestone celebrations this year marking the 1970 formation of the group.

'Out of an abundance of love and caution, our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is being rescheduled to 14th September 2021," says Aerosmith. "It's better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret, for the safety of our families, for our crews, for the fans and for the Blue Army.

"All tickets will be honored for the new date so hold onto yours! Or if you are unable to make it, you'll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will be emailed with all details.

"Until then, stay safe and stay healthy. Big love from the Bad Boys of Boston" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





