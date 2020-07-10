.

Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park

Bruce Henne | 07-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone a 50th anniversary concert in their hometown of Boston, MA this fall due to the pandemic.

Originally set to take place on September 18, the event - with guests Extreme - was to see the legendary rockers take the stage at Fenway Park as part of the milestone celebrations this year marking the 1970 formation of the group.

'Out of an abundance of love and caution, our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is being rescheduled to 14th September 2021," says Aerosmith. "It's better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret, for the safety of our families, for our crews, for the fans and for the Blue Army.

"All tickets will be honored for the new date so hold onto yours! Or if you are unable to make it, you'll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will be emailed with all details.

"Until then, stay safe and stay healthy. Big love from the Bad Boys of Boston" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park

Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Aerosmith In The Studio For 'Toys in the Attic' Anniversary

Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows

Aerosmith Share Deuces Are Wild Recap Video

Aerosmith Reunite With Drummer Joey Kramer

Aerosmith Featured In Las Vegas Tourism Commercial

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

Joey Kramer Part Of Aerosmith MusiCares Event

Aerosmith Case Judge Rules Against Joey Kramer

More Aerosmith News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'- Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour- Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night- more

Reviews

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

advertisement
Latest News

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'

Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour

Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night

Deep Purple Streaming New Single 'Nothing At All'

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'

Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click

Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park

2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Canceled