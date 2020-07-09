Static-X are priming fans for tomorrow's (July 10th) release of their new studio album "Project Regeneration Volume 1," with the release of a new preview video.
The "Project Regeneration" has been split into two volumes and will feature over 20 songs and will include late frontman Wayne Static's vocal tracks.
Ken Jay had this to say, "While hearing Wayne's voice again provided some incredibly emotional moments for us all, the feeling I've ultimately gotten from being in this band and from making music together is FUN... I hope that everyone who listens to this album feels the same way." -
Tony Campos added, "I'm really excited to finally get the record out to the fans. I know they've been waiting a long time for this, but I'm hoping once they get it, they'll hear the love, sweat, and tears we put into it, and feel like we've done right by them, Wayne's family, and Wayne's memory." Check out the teaser video below:
Static-X Reveal Song Details For New Album
Static-X Release 'All These Years' Video
Static-X And Dope Robbed of Almost $200K In Gear
Static-X Release 'Hallow' Video With Vocals From Wayne
Edsel Dope Addresses Static-X Rumors 2019 In Review
Society 1 Added To Static-X Tour
Raven Black Release Lyric Video As Static-X Tour Begins
Edsel Dope Addresses Static-X Rumors
Static-X Preview New Song 'Hallow'
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series- Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip From Solo Album- Static-X Preview 'Project Regeneration Volume 1' Album- Rolling Stones- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Ozzy, Sharon, Jack Osbourne Launching New TV Series
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Clip From Solo Album
Static-X Preview 'Project Regeneration Volume 1' Album
The Rolling Stones Detail 'Goats Head Soup' Reissues
The Rolling Stones Release 'Criss Cross' Video
Guns N' Roses And Stevie Wonder Mashup Gets Charity Cover
Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series
Pearl Jam Stream Rarity Performance