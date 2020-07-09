.

Static-X Preview 'Project Regeneration Volume 1' Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-09-2020

Static-X

Static-X are priming fans for tomorrow's (July 10th) release of their new studio album "Project Regeneration Volume 1," with the release of a new preview video.

The "Project Regeneration" has been split into two volumes and will feature over 20 songs and will include late frontman Wayne Static's vocal tracks.

Ken Jay had this to say, "While hearing Wayne's voice again provided some incredibly emotional moments for us all, the feeling I've ultimately gotten from being in this band and from making music together is FUN... I hope that everyone who listens to this album feels the same way." -

Tony Campos added, "I'm really excited to finally get the record out to the fans. I know they've been waiting a long time for this, but I'm hoping once they get it, they'll hear the love, sweat, and tears we put into it, and feel like we've done right by them, Wayne's family, and Wayne's memory." Check out the teaser video below:


