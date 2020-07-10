Tim McGraw Releases 'Here On Earth' Video

Tim McGraw has released a music video for his new song "Here On Earth". The single is the title track to his forthcoming album, "Here On Earth", which will be hitting stores on August 21st.

The title track follows the lead single from the album "I Called Mama". The "Here On Earth" video is "filled with stories of real people and their love, hope and purpose for being here on earth", according to the announcement.

With live shows shut down due to the pandemic lockdown, McGraw has not yet announced a supporting tour for the effort but he will soon be announcing details for the "first of its kind album live stream experience" that will take place on August 21st.

See the tracklisting for the new album and watch the video below:



HERE ON EARTH Tracklist

1. "L.A." - Carlton Anderson, Shane Minor, Phil O'Donnell

2. "Chevy Spaceship" - Jonny Price

3. "Here On Earth" - Jessie Joe Dillon, Chase McGill, Jon Nite

4. "Damn Sure Do" - Tony Lane, James T. Slater

5. "Hallelujahville" - Tom Douglas, Blake Griffith, Brett Taylor

6. "Good Taste In Women" - Jaren Johnston, Bryan Simpson, Nathan Spicer

7. "Hard To Stay Mad At" - Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna

8. "Sheryl Crow" - Wendell Mobley, Neil Thrasher, Laura Veltz

9. "Not From California" - Levi Hummon, Marcus Hummon, Matt McVaney, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

10. "Hold You Tonight" - Ross Copperman, Jon Nite

11. "7500 OBO" - Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott, Nathan Spicer

12. "If I Was A Cowboy" - Zack Dyer, Lonnie Lee Fowler, Dave Turnbill

13. "I Called Mama" - Marv Green, Lance Miller, Jimmy Yeary

14. "Gravy" - Andy Albert, Tom Douglas, Allen Shamblin

15. "War Of Art" - Lance Miller, Jeremy Spillman, Brad Warren, Brett Warren

16. "Doggone" - Claire Douglas, Tom Douglas, Jaren Johnston, Aimee Mayo





